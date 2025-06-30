Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,906 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.