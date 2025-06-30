Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,024.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,331.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

