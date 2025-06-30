Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CB opened at $285.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.81.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

