Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$59,130.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$59,130.00.

Corey Christopher Ruttan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 2,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$13,140.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 400 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 3.4%

Alvopetro Energy stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$156.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

