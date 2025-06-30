Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $207.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.