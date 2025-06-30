Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy & Cox lifted its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

JSMD stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

