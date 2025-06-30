Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Invesco MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,573,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 297,687 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,564,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

