Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $327,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,347 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

