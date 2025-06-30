Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.