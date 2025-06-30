Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,514 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

