Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

