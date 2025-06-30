Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $64.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

