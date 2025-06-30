Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $60.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,244 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $60,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $173.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

