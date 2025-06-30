Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $48,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $161,486,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 307,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 262,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,604,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 188,492 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of INSP opened at $132.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

