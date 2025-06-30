Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 11,297 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $57,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,345.36. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

