Alken Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,400 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alken Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 86,452 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

