Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.69.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$65.95 and a 12-month high of C$85.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

