Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

BABA opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,048.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 415,380 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

