Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 26,319 shares.The stock last traded at $226.74 and had previously closed at $224.65.

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 233.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $62,118,000. H 2 Credit Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $3,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,284,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

