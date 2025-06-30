Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $295.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

