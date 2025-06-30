Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1405 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

