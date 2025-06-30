Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.