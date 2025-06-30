Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 408 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

