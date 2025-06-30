Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,589 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,896 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $29,944,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,600,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $10,448,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

