Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of A stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,066,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

