Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Acuity accounts for about 3.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Down 0.1%

AYI stock opened at $303.86 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

