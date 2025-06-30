Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,098 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.