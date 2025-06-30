Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Accenture by 30,256.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after buying an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after buying an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $295.26 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average is $331.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

