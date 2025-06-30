AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $181.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.