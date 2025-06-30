AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 187,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 160,899 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AB Volvo in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AB Volvo

AB Volvo Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.