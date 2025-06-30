82,533 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

