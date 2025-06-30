4,907 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

