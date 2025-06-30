4,269 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.