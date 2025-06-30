3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

