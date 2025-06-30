305,154 Shares in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Flowco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000.

Get Flowco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FLOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Flowco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FLOC opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Flowco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Flowco Profile

(Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.