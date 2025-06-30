2,114 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after purchasing an additional 628,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

