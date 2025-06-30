1,851 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE RMD opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $186.22 and a one year high of $271.41.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $1,948,029.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $110,791,994.69. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.