1,688 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

