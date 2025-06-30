15,251 Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:F opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

