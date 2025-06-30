1,426 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

