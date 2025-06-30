1,071 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 48.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,769.95. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,599 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $287.68 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

