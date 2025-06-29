WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $533.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

