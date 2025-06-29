WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

