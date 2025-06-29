WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $226.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

