Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 2,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Winpak in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

