Westwind Capital Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwind Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.8% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

