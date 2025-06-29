Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

