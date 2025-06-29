Western Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.