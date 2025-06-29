Western Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $218.23 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

