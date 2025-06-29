Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

